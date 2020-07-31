Steamery Cirrus No.2 Steamer Get It

Premium everyday appliances that make short work of chores are a win in everyone’s books. My latest obsession is Steamery’s Cirrus No.2 Steamer. Its Scandinavian design is modern, clean, and sleek. While there’s some heft to the steamer, the longer handle provides a comfortable base. Fill the 90ml water tank, then wait for the water to heat up (25 seconds). The light will go from red to green, signifying it’s ready; press the button with your thumb to start steaming and release to stop. It might seem like a nuisance to press the button, but this gives you total control (aka it won’t spew mega-hot steam while you’re turning a garment around). The mouth piece is also crafted from stainless steel, giving it dual functionality as a steamer and iron. Use it vertically or horizontally on clothing or bedding that’s hanging or lying flat on a board. Overall run time is about 6-8 minutes, and the included heat-resistant storage bag can also be used to assist in getting out stubborn creases (slip your hand inside and use as a glove, then provide some resistance against the fabric). The Cirrus No.2 released deep wrinkles in heavy linen shirts, and helped smooth creases in new couch cushions. Now excuse me while I go steam every soft object in my apartment… — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$130; steamery.us]

