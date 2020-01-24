Stella Falone Large Reversible Cutting Board Get It

What’s there to say about a cutting board? It’s inherently functional. Have board, will cut. Which is why it feels weird to kvell over a Stella Falone cutting board, but here we are. When you first take it out of the box—and feel the weight (almost 10 lbs for the larger size) and see the grain (ebony that’s sustainably collected and milled in West Africa)—you get this is something special. The natural stripes are beautiful, and the curved sides make it easy to pick up and transport. Happily, Stella Falone is dedicated to staffing its workshop with local Cameroonians and paying higher wages, while also replanting ebony trees—15,000 by the end of this year. The boards are reversible, and one side has a channel for collecting juices, and the other is perfect for serving. Learning more about Stella Falone, it makes sense that the company was started by Bob Taylor, founder of Taylor Guitars—a man who knows something about shaping wood into something one-of-a-kind. — Marjorie Korn, Senior Editor

[$129 to $199, stellafalone.com]

