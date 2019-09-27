Stio Miter Flannel Shirt Get It

From socks to knit caps, the editors here at Men’s Journal see quite a bit of high-tech, engineered fabric. It takes a solid flannel shirt, like the Stio Miter Flannel, to remind us just how comfortable simple cotton can be. The 100% cotton flannel build here is the perfect weight once cooler fall temps hit. A pair of buttons on each cuff keeps things orderly. But, really, this shirt wants its sleeves rolled up and put to work—even if that’s just kicking it around a campfire. Once winter hits, the breathable fabric becomes a versatile layer under a heavier puffy jacket. — Sal Vaglica, Senior Editor

[$109; stio.com]