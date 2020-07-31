STM Goods ChargeTree GET IT

Is it safe to assume that everyone remembers cordless phones? They started appearing in homes in the late 80s (early 80s if your parents were cutting edge), they had the big antenna and allowed you to walk freely around the house without being tethered to the wall? Cordless. Mind blowing. No cord!

Fast forward 30 years, smartphones, battery eating social media, more gadgets to simplify our lives and everyone in the house is fighting over the one good charger that isn’t frayed or got lost during quarantine with different cords to charge all of our stuff.

The new ChargeTree from STM Goods is a sleek device that charges your phone, Air Pod and Apple Watch, without a cord. Almost feels like your first cordless back in the day.

To be fair, there is one USB cord that you plug into the wall, but from there, it’s just an easy charge without taking up much room on your nightstand, kitchen counter or wherever the heck you used to put the phone cradle.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal Contributor

[$79.95; stmgoods.com]

