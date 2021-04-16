Stone Glacier Chilkoot 15-Degree Sleeping Bag GET IT

When it comes to serious backcountry excursions, a solid sleeping bag is vital. When the temps dip well-below freezing, it could literally be a matter of life and death. And when it comes to venturing far off the beaten path, having lightweight gear is also of the utmost importance. This is where the Stone Glacier Chilkoot 15-degree sleeping bag checks all the boxes.

Specifically designed for backpack hunters going deep into the backcountry for extended periods of time, this Chilkoot bag is not only one of the finest sleeping bags we’ve ever used when it comes to sheer warmth, but also one of the best examples of ‘capable meets compact.’ The 15 Denier Pertex Quantum Shell is stuffed with 22.4 ounces of 850+ Fill Power HyperDRY 90/10 Grey Goose Down—This thing is toasty. And the material is so amazing to the touch that we had absolutely no complaints when it came to comfortable feel.

It features a no-stick zipper, articulated footbox, vertical pintucked baffles, and an amazing neck baffle seal system—something unlike anything we’ve ever tested before. This bag can fit a person up to 6-feet 5-inches tall, and it rolls up into its included stuff sack for a very impressive little package.

For everything from casual camping trips on the coast, to rugged week-long excursions deep into the bush, the Chilkoot 15-degree sleeping bag will always over deliver. It’ll likely be the finest sleeping bag you’ve ever used, and it just may be the last bag you ever buy. This bag is legit.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$549; stoneglacier.com]

