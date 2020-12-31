Stono Knife Works Damascus Chef’s Knife GET IT

Few everyday utensils are as thoughtfully-crafted—and visually stunning—as this eight-inch blade, with a marble handle and brass pins. To create the blade, blacksmith Alec Meier welds up two 30 layers of recycled steel together, then heats and presses the stack to create an initial blank. He forges the knife by hand and tempers it according to the traditional Japanese method: hotter along the spine of the knife and less heat on the cutting edge, creating a softer overall blade (for flexibility) with a diamond-hard edge.

“Even professional chefs have told me they don’t need to sharpen it very often, and it’s got a lifetime warranty, because I’d rather have someone break it by dropping it in the garbage disposal than leave it unused in the drawer.”

No two are alike, and Meier offers customized handles on demand, like gemstone and wood mixtures (one customer even used a piece of an ancient redwood that was a family heirloom). With this knife in the kitchen, the dinner doesn’t even need to be tasty to impress your guests.—Ryan Krogh, Men’s Journal Contributor

[$300; stonoknifeworks.com]

