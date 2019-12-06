Stumptown Coffee Chocolate Cold Brew With Oatly GET IT

We here at Men’s Journal treat cold brew as a lifestyle, not just a summer drink. And while we’re all for ready mixed versions, too often they’re cloyingly sweet. This new Stumptown blend, made with Otaly oatmilk, is the perfect mix—ready to go, with no added sugar that’s sweet enough to stand on its own. Though if you have to add a splash of simple syrup, that’s fine, too. Each 11-fluid ounce package has about the same as about 1 1/2 cups of coffee. — Sal Vaglica, Senior Editor

[$48 for 12; stumptowncoffee.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!