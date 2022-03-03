Sun Mountain Colter Jacket GET IT

If you like to wake up early and hit the golf course before the sun rises, then you know quite well how crucial it is to stay warm and loose. You need core warmth with flexibility in your arms. Sounds like a tall order, yes? This season, we got our hands on the Sun Mountain Colter Jacket for just this situation… and we couldn’t be more pleased.

This jacket features the brand’s patented 37.5 Premium Insulation that regulates your chest and back temperature, without stifling your range of motion in your arms. (Not to mention that the 37.5 active particles accelerate vapor movement and prevent overheating, as well as mitigating moisture build up.)

The thoughtfully designed stretch panels in your arms and along your sides enhance your freedom of movement, as well as make for a more stylish, slimmer cut without compromising performance. This jacket really does keep you warm and toasty, while still delivering the movement that any golfer needs no matter what shot they’re about to swing.

Available in six colorways, this jacket will fit right into any golfer’s kit, and its applications go well beyond the golf course. This jacket is handsome and well-fitted, so it can be your go-to from Happy Hour at the bar, to the sunset beach bonfire, to the early morning hike at your local trail. This jacket will go with you everywhere, we assure you. It’s that good.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$149.99; sunmountain.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!