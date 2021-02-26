Sunski Yuba Sunglasses Get It

When my last pair of sunglasses became so scratched up I could barely see out of them, I finally gave in and started my search for an upgrade. And upgrade I did: After suffering for a few days without any shades, I grabbed a pair of Sunski Yuba frames, and I’ve been really impressed.

Aside from the unbeatable price, the first thing I noticed is how lightweight these frames are—it feels like they disappear onto my face, and they don’t slip or slide down, either. They’re made from recycled plastic but have a surprisingly premium finish, and the classic style makes them easy to wear with just about anything.

Of course, the real benchmark for sunglasses is whether or not they make it easier to see in the sun, and the Yuba’s polarized lenses do a great job cutting down glare. The best part: I no longer have to dart between patches of shade when walking my dog.—Michael Charboneau, Associate Editor

[$58; store.sunski.com]

