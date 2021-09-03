SureCall Fusion2Go Max Cellphone Vehicle Booster GET IT

When it comes to hitting the road on any length of a trip, it’s vital to stay connected. Whether something bad happens and you need help, or even if it’s just to catch up with your friends and family while you’re out of town, solid cell service is something that you might not find too much of while out on the open road.

This is where the most powerful in-vehicle cell phone signal booster comes in clutch: We’re talking about the SureCall Fusion2Go Max. This little gadget is such a lifesaver when it comes to keeping in touch with the world while away from reliable signal. The antenna simply attaches to the roof of your vehicle via magnetic mount (where the signal gets boosted initially), and then the hardwired signal booster that mounts inside your vehicle adds an additional second boost that feeds to the multi-device patch antenna inside the vehicle. It utilizes the brand’s patented Extended Range Technology (ERT) for optimum signal strength, and it’s all powered in your vehicle using the included DC power adapter. It’s a simple, unobtrusive, and genius little gadget to add to your road trip arsenal, and also to your daily driving convenience.

It impressively enhances text, voice, and 4G LTE data signals for any/all mobile devices that are inside the vehicle. (It boosts signals for all cellular devices and carriers in the US, Canada, and Mexico, and is also 5G Phone Compatible—Meaning, it boosts voice and 4G LTE data signals on 5G phones and devices.) This is the reassurance that you’ve been looking for when it comes to reliability of your cellular device… no matter where you are.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$499.99; signalbooster.com]

