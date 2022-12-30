Surf & Provisions Cookbook GET IT

There is something integral about food in surfing, specifically surf travel. When we head to different coastlines—and that could be one state away or halfway around the world—there are tastes that we associate with the beaches and waves. Chef/author/restauranter/surfer, James Bain leans into this in a new surf-travel based cookbook, Surf & Provision.

“As the sun sets, the tribe of surfers, kooks and beach bums share stories, about the day’s best waves and worst wipeouts. All the while, food is passed and cheers enjoyed adding to the moment these post session meals are as much a part of the ritual as going surfing,” he writes.

Surf & Provision isn’t just a cookbook, but something of a travel memoir for this East Coast surfer and chef of 30 years, as he weaves his own history with chasing waves and the different foods he has enjoyed and flavors he recreates in this book. He artfully weaves through the coastlines of Costa Rica, Barbados, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawaii and California, discussing the cultures, the sources and the preparations of the food.

The book is broken down in to three parts: Galley Pantry, which is sauces and condiments, Shred Vedge, comprised of lighter veggie dishes and Single-fin Sheet Pan, which are hearty full meals. Also included are a few signature dishes from his restaurants and great tips on different fish and ingredients, as well as some solid storytelling. He goes into depth on seafood, as most surfers already have a pretty intricate relationship to fish, making you hungry for waves as well as just plain hungry.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$24.99; surfsaltseasonings.com]

