Swaggr Sustainable Athletic Socks GET IT

What’s better than a brand new pair of socks? A brand new pair of socks that are made entirely out of recycled plastic bottles. With the brand ethos of “Treat your feet. Save the ocean,” Swaggr socks has hit a home run with their line of athletic socks. (And man, are they comfy.) Their full line includes crew socks, ankle socks, as well as kids’ socks, in several different colorways.

“Our vision is to conserve and create a cleaner ocean so that the marine life remain healthier and live longer,” states the brand. “Swaggr socks are made from up to 91-percent recycled plastic bottles. More than two bottles are used to make each pair of socks.”

If you’re looking for your next comfy sock purchase, then look no further. This is a brand you can feel good about supporting—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[Prices vary; swaggr.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!