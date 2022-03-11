Swiftwick Flite XT Trail GET IT

The brand-new Flite XT Trail is a performance outdoor sock with a hybrid construction. Swiftwick has paired a comfortably snug merino wool upper with grippy, micro-thread fibers in the ball and heel of the sock, which lock the fabric inside your shoe. If that sounds complicated, the main takeaway is that your sock won’t slip annoyingly inside your shoes—a huge asset for high-output outdoor activity, with the upshot of preventing blisters. The Flite XT comes in two- and five-inch cuff heights, ideal for trail running and hiking, respectively. The modestly thick, breathable blend is best for May through September activities in most climates.—Conor Mihel, Men’s Journal contributor

[$23.99-26.99; swiftwick.com]

