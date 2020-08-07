SwiftWick PURSUIT Four Ultralight GET IT

Brand new from the trusted sock brand SwiftWick comes their latest offering to the athletic sock market: The PURSUIT Ultralight series. And the PURSUIT Four Ultralight is a merino wool sock built specifically for year-round adventures outdoors. They are wonderfully lightweight with a seamless toe bed, so even with thin technical shoes on, you’ll harly notice they are on your feet. There’s nothing stifling about these socks.



Made from a blend of mostly merino wool (along with Nylon, Olefin, and Spandex) the PURSUIT Four Ultralight is designed specifically to keep your feet warm during colder months, and cool during the hotter months pof the year, these socks are some of the most versatile socks we’ve ever placed on our feet. Not to mention that their thin-channeled upper provides wonderful ventilation so your feet can breathe, and the reinforced heel and toe are tough and durable (particularly in prone areas of your feet), so they’re sure to last you years of excursions. These are the adventure socks you need to have in your arsenal this year.

Bonus: SwiftWick also features several other sizes in their PURSUIT Ultralight line, depending on your preference and activity of choice.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$19.99; swiftwick.com]

