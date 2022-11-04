Swiftwick Vision Six Impression National Park Socks GET IT

A pair of well-made outdoor socks is a great gift for just about everyone, and Swiftwick delivers with comfortable, practical and aesthetically pleasing designs. Case in point: The Vision Six Impression National Park socks feature colorful graphics inspired by 16 different national parks in the U.S. and Canada.

The medium fusion, moderate compression cut of these synthetic socks make them perfect for day hiking and general outdoor use, with a style that begs to be worn with a pair of shorts.—Conor Mihell, Men’s Journal contributor

[$19.99, swiftwick.com]

