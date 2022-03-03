SwiftWick Vision Socks GET IT

If you’re doing anything at all outside of your home, then you know quite well how vital your sock choice is. You don’t want to overheat, you don’t want to suffer from ill-fitting bargains, and you certainly don’t want to be caught in public with a pair of socks that display the fact that you simply don’t care about your socks. Faux pas, indeed. This is where Swiftwick really is your one-stop-shop for all things that not only make your feet feel heavenly, but also add to your daily ensemble in a very personal way. And our latest favorite pair of socks ar ethe Swiftwick Vison.

They not only come in several colorways and cut options (our favorite are the National Parks Collection), but the performance you get out of these socks is superb. They breathe, they wick moisture, they stay in place, and they simply feel so-damn nice on your feet.

The big bonus is the style they add to your wardrobe. These technical socks don’t compromise on capability and versatility, and they give you a chance to express yourself in a very fun way. These are the socks you need in your kit this season.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$19.99; swiftwick.com]

