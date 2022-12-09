SylvanSport Dine O Max Camp Kitchen GET IT

For any camping trip, the most important element to consider (besides shelter) is food. And while some people may be quite content with hot dogs and marshmallows, we think that many people out there strive for something more elevated when it comes to their backcountry culinary experience. But you need to properly equip yourself with a food station to accommodate such culinary ambitions. This is where the Done O Max Camp kitchen from SylvanSport comes in… and takes camp cooking to whole new level.

Equipped with two large solid bamboo work surfaces (38”x18” and 32 ¼”x18”) for everything from cutting and chopping to staging and plating, there’s no shortage of counter space for prepping large amounts of food for many campers. It has a solid steel windscreen for your camp stove to keep your flame from being blown out, as well as prevent any splashing from grease or other oils.

It has ample (and protected) storage space below for all your cooking tools, cleaning products, additional ingredients, and any other “chef secrets” you might have up your sleeve. It features a It also boasts a collapsible wash basin for easy scrubbing and clean-up, as well as a trash bag holder on the opposite end. Set-up and prep is easy, and cleanup and take-down is as simple as it gets. It folds up into a very solid integrated carry case for simple transport that can fit right into the back of any SUV or even a sedan trunk.

This camp kitchen really does take traditional camp cooking above and beyond what you remember as a kid. We suggest you don’t settle for underwhelming hot dogs this year, and step up your camp chef game with the Dine O Max. You won’t regret it—and your fellow campers will write campfire stories about you.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$399.95; sylvansport.com]

