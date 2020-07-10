Szanto Automatic Officer’s Coin Cushion Watch GET IT

Style is everything. Whether that means the way you walk, the way you speak, the way you do your hair… your style is your own. That being said, if you’re a fan of vintage trends, then we think we might just have your next piece of gear. Enter the Szanto Officer’s Coin Cushion Watch. This timepiece simply screams classic mid-century style—a time when gentlemen took this aspect of their life very seriously.

It features a 44mm 316L stainless steel case with Japan Automatic 21 jewel movement, and it boasts a wonderfully comfortable genuine calf leather strap. It’s also water resistant up to 100 meters.



But, all of the impressive specs aside, the classic styling of this watch is really what drew us to this timepiece in the first place. It simply looks so classy and refined. This watch will most definitely hold up as your daily driver, but can also fit the bill for those special occasions where a beautiful timepiece on your wrist is something you simply can’t compromise on.

If you’re in the market for a new watch with a unique design, look no further than the Officer’s Coin Cushion from Szanto.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$395; timeconcepts.net]



