Tactica M.020 Camping Tool Card

For many people, camping season is officially upon us. And with the opportunity to spend warm spring and summer nights under the stars, comes the necessity to gear up. While shelter, lighting, bedding, and coolers are likely the highest up on your list, we think that the some of the handiest tools out there, come in tiny packages.

Introducing the Tactica M.020 Camping Tool Card. This thing is such a handy little tool that we can’t think of another outdoor excursion where this won’t be in our pocket. It features a rope tensioner, pry bar, bottle opener, tent plug puller, can opener, a small saw, rope cutter, flat head screwdriver, as well as ferro rod and striker for starting a fire in a pinch… and it all fits into a package roughly the size of a credit card.

When tiny gear makes for big convenience while off the grid, that’s when we’re impressed. For your next camping trip with the kiddos or your multi-day backpacking trip with your buddies, this thing will come in clutch when you need it… and you won’t even know you have it on you.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$34.95; tacticagear.com]

