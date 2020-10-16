Tactica M100.X Multitool Bundle GET IT

Who doesn’t love a handy multitool? And in our experience, what many multitools lack is the versatility of interchangable hex bits. The addition of easy-to-swap bits like these add heaps of capability when it comes to tackling whatever job your after. That’s why we were thrilled when we got our hands on the ultra-compact and highly functional Tactica M100.X paired with their MX.01 12-bit bundle.

It’s unbelievably lightweight (1.6 ounces), so you can take this amazing tool with you anywhere, but it still feels solid in-hand and built to handle serious jobs.

The equally compact MX.01 features 12 bits—Phillips/flathead screwdrivers, multiple Allen keys, as well as Torx screwdrivers—so it won’t weight you down, and will most likely include that crucial bit you need in a crunch. Not to mention that the M100.X features high-torque hex sockets, package opener, bottle opener, wrench (imperial and metric), as well as a ruler (imperial and metric).

For such a tiny little thing, this tool packs a huge punch. For any of your outdoor adventures this fall, we’d recommend bringing this with you. You won’t even know you have it, but you’ll be so stoked when you need it.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$54.95; tacticagear.com]

