Technivorm Moccamaster KBG Select Coffee Maker

Coffee lovers, here’s the most stylish, high-quality coffee maker you can find. It comes in a variety of colors, from matte black to chrome and retro yellow. While you won’t find tons of buttons on this machine, it brews a perfect pot of coffee every time whether you’re making a full 10 cups or less in the glass carafe. However, there’s not a timer. So if you really prefer to schedule your morning coffee the night before, you might consider trying another machine. The bottom line: It’s a great option for serious coffee drinkers who still want the simplicity of a coffee maker.

[$360; technivorm.com, williams-sonoma.com]

