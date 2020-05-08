Teema Waffle Towel GET IT

With the weather finally warming up for spring, it’s only a matter of weeks before we get into June and officially into summer. And with all of us being locked down during self-isolation these past couple of months, people are going to be more psyched than ever to get back to their outdoor pursuits and back to normal.

And one piece of gear that’s essential for these activities is a high-quality, multi-faceted towel. We’re talking something that’s versatile enough to dry the saltwater off after a surf, keep you warm on a cool summer night at the campsite, as well as comfy and cozy watching Netflix on the couch. For all of these purposes (and more), we highly recommend the Teema Waffle Towel.

As the fastest drying towel in the Teema lineup, the Waffle Towel is made with a 3-D waffle weave (the type you typically see at high-end spas and resorts). It’s one of their most luxurious towels in their lineup, but we’d vouch for its capabilities in the outdoors, as well. We found it to be our new favorite beach towel.

It’s large (66 inches x 36 inches) so it holds up as a throw in your house, or as a picnic blanket at the park. It gets softer over time and the brand’s stone-washing process give this towel a really nice faded, pastoral look. It’s the perfect addition to your summertime gear, and it’ll certainly become a staple in your home.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

Check out their full line of towels, as well as blankets.

[$40; Teema.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!