Ten Thousand Midnight Tech Hoodie Pullover

It’s possible for a buttery-soft sweatshirt to have superior sweat-wicking capabilities. It’s not wizardry. Ten Thousand’s just really good at perfecting activewear. The Tech Hoodie doesn’t have too much heft or bulk; its four-way stretch lets you move freely through exercises like wall balls and any overhead pressing movements. It’s been treated to resist odors and stains, so you can make it a regular in your rotation. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$98; tenthousand.cc]

