Tesalate Bora Bora Beach Towel

You’ve elevated the tech and gear in your life to be the most versatile and functional, so apply that mentality to something unexpected: beach towels. Australian brand Tesalate makes rapid-drying towels that repel sand. It’s not as plush or thick as your typical towel, but if you’re lounging on the sand or need to dry off after a dip in the ocean, you really don’t need it to be. Instead, it’s lightweight, compact, and super absorbent—perfect for packing light. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$59; tesalate.com]

