The Coolest Pieces of Gear We Tested This Week

You’ve elevated the tech and gear in your life to be the most versatile and functional, so apply that mentality to something unexpected: beach towels. Australian brand Tesalate makes rapid-drying towels that repel sand. It’s not as plush or thick as your typical towel, but if you’re lounging on the sand or need to dry off after a dip in the ocean, you really don’t need it to be. Instead, it’s lightweight, compact, and super absorbent—perfect for packing light. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor 

[$59; tesalate.com]

