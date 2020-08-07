Teva x Cotopaxi Original Universal Sandal GET IT

If you’re the adventurous type, we’re quite certain that you know all about Teva footwear. And if you have a colorful personality, we’re guessing you’re familiar with Cotopaxi’s resume. If you fall in the middle of this Venn diagram, then we’d like to introduce you to the Teva x Cotopaxi collaboration on the classic Original Universal Sandal.

When getting outdoors, having footwear that’s universally capable is vital. You need something that can get wet, cling to uneven surfaces, trudge through sand, dirt, rock, water, and even a combination of everything. You need something that simply handles what’s thrown at it.

Featuring a mix of straps made from recycled plastic and Cotopaxi remnant fabric, these sandals are not only something you can trust in the field, but something you can be proud to wear. Gaining inspiration from classic camping gear their adventure-ready ripstop upper and uber comfy EVA foam footbed make these sandals the ultimate adventure-ready piece of gear.

So, if you dig a splash of color in your life, but can’t compromise performance when it counts, then this collaboration checks all the boxes.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$70; teva.com]

