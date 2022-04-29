The Complete Rebalance System

The Fountain of Youth is nothing but a myth, right? Well, perhaps we shouldn’t be so quick to discount the theory. A new supplement product, Rebalance, just came to market and is threatening to upend the health and wellness industry. While claims about restoring one’s strength and virality are nothing new in the supplement market, this product has the science and results to back it up.

Rebalance is a lozenge-based system of supplements for both men and women that naturally balances your cortisol levels—a key hormone that helps us deal with stress. By balancing your cortisol levels, it allows your body to produce more testosterone, HGH, and other hormones that help optimize your overall performance. The Rebalance supplement system requires taking three different lozenges each day—Energize in the morning, Relax in the evening, and Dream Catcher before bed.

We were pleased to see the ingredients were natural and holistic—mostly derived from various root powders, leaf extracts, and vitamins. During my testing period, I noticed a significant increase in my overall energy and mental clarity, while also getting a better night sleep. I’ll be honest, I was skeptical at first but Rebalance was a pleasant surprise—maybe that Fountain of Youth isn’t so far-fetched after all. —Jack Haworth, contributing editor

[$144/month; rebalancehealth.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!