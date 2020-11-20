The Fishing Caddy GET IT

Great gear often improves on something we’ve been using for years. The folks at The Fishing Caddy have found a way to upgrade the simple 5-gallon bucket used by fisherman everywhere to create a convenient little replacement for your old beater.

This is essentially a 5-gallon bucket with two rod holders and LED lights for twilight or night fishing that doubles as a seat and two-fishing-rod holder. We’d recommend this one for light tackle and freshwater angling. Hold your bait or your catch inside and have a seat on the padded top. They’ve added a drink holder (because this is fishing) and padded the handle for when it’s full of water and heavy. Pretty clever.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal Contributor

[$79.95; thefishingcaddy.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!