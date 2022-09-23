The Get Out A-Frame Tent GET IT

The Get Out is a new brand that specializes in camping gear made for adventures in the great outdoors or in the comfort of your own backyard. I was lucky enough to get my hands on one of their A-frame tents and I must say: It looks even better in real life than it does in pictures.

If I were to describe this tent in one word, it would be ‘fun.’ It has a retro nostalgic shape with a modern twist that feels very durable and ready to take on the elements. Assembly is very intuitive and easy, even for one person. This particular model comes in 21 different color combinations to match any personality or setting.

The tent structure has large screens on both sides which makes for a great place to hang out during the day or to escape the sun thanks to the canopy’s ability to roll up on either side. The entire system packs down into a small stylish duffel bag that is easy to bring to the beach, your campground or even a sleepover at a friend’s place. It can comfortably sleep three people with lots of room for extra gear or if you’re setting it up at home you can even fit a king size mattress inside.

This tent is great for camping but could also be a really fun backyard feature for kids to play in. Overall, I was really impressed with the quality of materials and how versatile it can be in so many settings.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$450; thegetout.shop]

