The HEST Pillow GET IT

Who says camping season has to end with summertime? We think fall is just as good (if not better) to get outside and spend some time under the stars. But when getting after your autumn adventures, you need to make sure you equip yourself for maximum comfort—and nobody likes a sore neck when they wake up in the tent each morning. That being said, HEST has just launched a new Kickstarter for the HEST Pillow.

The brand states that this is, in fact, “the last travel pillow you’ll ever need.” And after getting our hands on one, and testing it out in the field, we’d have to say that they hit the nail on the head with that claim. It pairs the comfort of any high-quality pillow in your home with the convenience and portability of even the most compact travel/camp pillows we’ve ever used.

It conveniently tucks inside of itself for travel, and then unfolds to create a nearly full-sized standard pillow. It even has a carry loop for attaching to your pack for ultimate portability. It’s filled with blended fill-memory foam and polyester, features a stretch woven nylon cover, it has customizable loft, and (our favorite part) a super comfy supportive curved shape. This thing does it’s one job as well as any pillow we’ve tested, and it does so at half the travel size.

We can honestly say that our minds have rarely been blown by something as simple as a pillow, but when we woke up after a good night’s sleep with the HEST Pillow, we couldn’t have been more pleased. You can support the Kickstarter and get your pre-order in for the HEST Pillow now at a discounted price.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[Starting at $56; kickstarter.com]

