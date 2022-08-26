The North Face Banchee SL 50L GET IT

The North Face continues to innovate the backcountry camping space once again with their new Banchee SL 50 hiking bag. This is the Ferrari of hiking bags and has set a new standard for lightweight packs that can still carry a lot of gear. It’s made of ultralight but rigid material called Dyneema® waterproof composite fabric which feels like tough nylon but more lightweight. There is also 210D nylon with Spectra® ripstop material on the front end and the liner making this bag very reinforced.

The Banchee SL has adjustable crank and compressions straps at every corner of the bag to make it custom fit to your body while keeping everything tied down and secure. There is a pole stash system on the side of the bag that can fit your tent poles (or in my case, a fishing rod).

The additional roll-top design allows for oversized cargo but also gives you that peace of mind knowing your gear will stay dry as you move through rain or heavy moisture environments. This 50L bag feels much larger than 50L in person and weighs only 960 grams, making it an absolute game changer for multi-day hikes.

When you’re hiking through elevation every pound gets amplified and this bag allowed me to travel farther and use less energy than my traditional pack. Overall this unisex hiking bag is extremely well-designed right down to the minor details and will guarantee you an easier ascent.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$400; thenorthface.com]

