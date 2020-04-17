The North Face Men’s Himalayan Source Pullover Hoodie Get It

Sweatsuits have become the new work uniform. And since you’re no doubt rotating through a collection of sweats from college—ones designated for sleep, leisure, and brief jaunts outdoors—we urge you to make an upgrade. The North Face’s Himalayan Source Pullover comes in four punchy colors (primary red, blue, green, and yellow) that add some welcomed brightness to your monochromatic wardrobe. We love that the fabric is partially spun from plastic bottles removed from the Himalayan foothills, which is depicted on the back. It’s also a nice reminder that we’ll be back to our favorite outdoor pursuits soon. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$70; thenorthface.com]

