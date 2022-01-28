The North Face Summit Advanced Mountain Kit L6 Pants GET IT

Imagine your favorite apres dish: Something warm and tasty like fondue. Now imagine being able to instantly access that warmth and deliciousness while out ski touring or ice climbing on negative-a-million-degrees days. That is what The North Face Summit Advanced Mountain Kit L6 pants are, sans the nutritional value.

Weighing only 521 grams, the L6 pants are filled with top of the line 1000 Fill ProDown, maximizing warmth-to-weight ratio. These fluffy filled pants pack down into a manageable stuff sack that, compared to other down pant sacks on the market, is relatively small, and also leaves room to stuff in a mid layer or even a small medical kit.

The low profile crotch zipper works perfectly with a belay loop while the more hefty (but still lightweight) outside leg zippers lined with no catch seam, make putting on and off these toasty trunks simple. Although we don’t recommend digesting these puffy pants, we do advise bringing them on any sub-temp trip.—Kate Erwin, Men’s Journal contributor

[$800; thenorthface.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!