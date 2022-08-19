The North Face Triarch 2.0 2-Person tent GET IT

The quality of a tent can often make or break a camping experience. In this case, The North Face recently put out a three season tent you can really depend on called the Triarch 2.0. This tent is made for backcountry campers who like to find that perfect spot nestled in the wilderness and off the beaten path.

This particular model is loaded with features for backpackers but most notable is the total weight being only 3 lbs. 13 ounces. The Triarch 2.0 has a two-door design which makes it easy for two people to get in and out and improves airflow. Another unique feature is the single-wall breathable-waterproof fabric as the main canopy which makes this tent that much easier to pack up.

Often while backcountry camping, the tent takes up the most space in your hiking bag but this one is comparable in size to a standard sleeping bag. I also really liked how the tent packs down into two separate pouches—one for the canopy and one for the poles, making it easier to fit amongst your other gear.

I was skeptical about the single-wall design at first but after spending multiple nights in the rain and not having any leakage, I fully trust this shelter. Another element of design that just makes sense is the two vestibules on each side so both campers can keep their hiking boots and other items dry while not bringing them into the tent. I have carried many tents up mountains over the past few years and none come close to how lightweight and functional the Triarch 2.0 – 2 person tent is.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$450; thenorthface.com]

