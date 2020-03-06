The ONE Smart Piano Keyboard Get It

Kids these days—it’s impossible to get them off screens. If they can’t touch, scroll, or watch, it’s a struggle to keep them engaged. That’s why the ONE Smart Piano is such a big hit in my house. With tablet and smartphone connectivity, The ONE syncs with an app that lets kids (or adults) learn songs, practice exercises, and more. The ONE has a minimalist design; most of the functions (EQ, MiDi connections, 128 instrument sounds) and features (lessons, games, and sheet music) are available on the app.

But here’s the kicker: The keys light up! As our kids watch the screen and follow along with whichever songs or lesson they’re playing, the key for the next note to be played lights up red. It’s a great way to teach scales, songs, and hand-eye coordination. It’s a far better alternative to mindlessly watching a TV show. And hey, the adults in the house enjoy it, too. If we can ever get on it. — Jon Langston, Commerce Editor

[$300; amazon.com]

