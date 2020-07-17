The Original SPIbelt Get It

Gear doesn’t have to reinvent the wheel in order to have an impact on your everyday life. The Original SPIbelt is a remarkably handy tool for runners. Its low profile hugs your hips and stays put without digging, sliding, or chafing. Load it up with your smartphone (size up to the Large Pocket SPIbelt for bigger devices), credit cards, money, and keys. Even when full, it won’t bounce or jostle while training, and frees up your hands so there’s no fear of chucking your iPhone mid-sprint. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$19.99; spibelt.com]

