Initially I was skeptical. My partner, a massage therapist for the last 17 years, was too. Cupping is a widely used form of bodywork, but it takes skill and practice. But after just a day, both of us had flipped. The new TheraCup combines traditional cupping principles with proprietary and cutting-edge technology, bringing suction, heat, and vibration together to create an incredible amount of value into one package.

The TheraCup is an easy-to-use digitized cupping experience that nearly anyone can learn and apply in their own home. It optimizes localized relief and recovery, just like traditional cupping practices, and is easy to apply without the help of another person on hard to get places like your shoulders and neck. With built-in safety sensors and on-device controls, TheraCup safely brings professional-level therapy to the comfort, ease, and privacy of your own home.—Andy Cochrane, Men’s Journal contributor

[$249; therabody.com]

