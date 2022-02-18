Therm-a-Rest Compressible Pillow GET IT

I was never a camp pillow type of guy until I discovered Therm-a-Rest’s backcountry worthy version that’s both compact and fluffy. The newly updated Therm-a-Rest Compressible Pillow allows you to adjust the firmness with a cinch cord, and retains the same soft, brush-finish fabric. The medium size packs down the size of a one-liter water bottle and weighs a scant 10 ounces.

Additionally, you can rest assured that Therm-a-Rest fills its pillows with off-cut foam from its sleeping mattresses, adding an aspect of sustainability to a great night’s sleep on the trail.—Conor Mihel, Men’s Journal contributor

[$29.95-44.95, thermarest.com]

