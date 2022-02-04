Thermarest Parsec 0 Sleeping Bag GET IT

Extending your camping season into the winter is the best way to avoid crowds in the backcountry. When night falls, the updated Therm-a-Rest Parsec 0 sleeping bag is your solution to staying warm. Super fluffy 800-fill power down is this bag’s blast furnace, carefully distributed throughout the bag to maximize warmth (including an overstuffed toe section). Yet it packs down remarkably small—about the size of two one-liter water bottles when stuffed in a compression sack.

The Parsec is meant for self-propelled backcountry travel, weighing well under three pounds, even in the long version. All the Parsec bags (20- and 32-degree models are also available) come with Therm-a-Rest’s clever SynergyLink, which keeps you centered on top of your sleeping pad.—Conor Mihel, Men’s Journal contributor

[$489.95-569.95, thermarest.com]

