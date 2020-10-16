Third Mind ‘The Fred’ Wingtip GET IT

Style is everything. From the way you speak, to your swagger as you walk down the street, to the type of car you drive. Everything you do is uniquely you. And with that ethos in mind, we’d like to introduce you to Third Mind shoes—particularly their “Fred” Wingtip. We’ll start by saying that we are big fans of handsomely styled footwear. However, many of the shoes we’ve felt ever-so awesome wearing, seem to fall short in the comfort category. And while fashion often wins the battle over function, we were through the roof when we got ahold of some footwear that doesn’t compromise on either. And the best part? Third Mind has the environment at the forefront of their business model. The Fred’s upper is made from 100-percent recycled fibers (and even dyed using a non-pollution process), and the laces are also made from 100-percent recycled material. All of the water used during the dying process is recycled afterward, and 30 percent or more of the rubber used in all of their products is reborn from recycled materials. Not only are these shoes going to become a staple in your fall wardrobe, but they’re a purchase you can feel great about.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$125; wearethirdmind.com]

