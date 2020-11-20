Thomas Felice Guns & Roses Watch GET IT

A fine wrist watch is a classic holiday gift staple for any guy. And with smart watches taking over the digital world, we still think that a finely crafted, timeless analog design is just such a refreshing thing to adorn our wrist. That being said, the Thomas Felice ‘Guns & Roses’ design is one of our favorites this season.

With a clean, handsome design with thoughtful aesthetic accents, the Guns & Roses watch is as simple and capable as it is handsome and versatile. It’ll fit the bill for your work meeting, casual outdoor excursions, holiday gatherings, and even the afternoon stroll on the trail. It’s lightweight, never skips a beat, and simply does what it’s built to do.

The genuine leather strap is ultra-comfortable, and the slim case makes you almost forget you have it on, but still has a very high-quality feel that doesn’t compromise on style. It really has the best of all worlds. This is a holiday gift home run for any guy, at a very attractive price point for a watch of this caliber.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$139; thomasfelice.com]

