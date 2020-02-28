Thule Crossover 2 Carry On Spinner Get It

A few weeks back we swung through Denver to check out the latest gear at the Outdoor Retailer trade show. While comfortable shoes are a must for covering the show, a close second is a reliable bag. We packed the Crossover 2 Carry On Spinner with four days of clothes to see how Thule’s latest overhead friendly bag handles. While the design looks minimalist, the Crossover 2 has a few features that make it easy to pack, roll, and stow. Inside, there is an ideal mix of bulk and organized storage: One half keeps clothing sequestered from the other with a zippered mesh wall. The other side is open storage with compression snaps that are simple to use and cinch down. The rear wheels are larger than a normal spinner bag, which help with instances where you want to pull the bag. The telescoping hand is also rock-solid. Pull handles on two sides of the bag help with yanking it and out of the overhead. With compression packing cubes we had enough space for all our gear, but if you need a little wiggle room, a zipper converts the bag from 35L to 43L. [$350; thule.com]

— Sal Vaglica, Senior Editor

