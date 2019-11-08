Thule Helium Pro 3 GET IT

After several months with the Thule Helium Pro 3, we can’t believe how well it grips a gaggle of bikes, yet only weighs 20 pounds. The aluminum build, instead of steel, keeps the weight down while still securely holding onto up to 112 pounds of bikes. The tip function pivots the rig down, allowing for access to the trunk with the pull of a lock—no fishing a pin through a hole. A second lock rotates the arm down and keeps the rack tidy when the bikes aren’t loaded up. There are some smart details in the three cradles, including rubber lining on anything that touches the bike frames. Three zip-tie-like straps grip each bike and are removable, which is key because it lets the anti-sway cradles to tip up and clip out of the way, making it easier to load and unload. The seven-inch spacing between each bike is larger than almost anything we’ve seen before, which lessens the chance of the bikes crashing into each other. — Sal Vaglica, Senior Editor

[$430; thule.com]

