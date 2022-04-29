Thule Subterra 25-inch Checked Bag GET IT

While slick carry-on bags get most of the social media attention, there are still instances when a checked bag (gasp!) makes sense. Yes, even with the fees. And traveling with family is chief among them. For a recent week-long overseas beach vacation, our crew of three packed the 25-inch-tall Subterra.

The plan was simple: Each family member carried a backpack to stow under the seat and filled it with a toiletry kit, sneakers, and necessary in-flight tech. The Subterra carried everything else in compression packing cubes. The Thule’s exterior styling is similar to the brand’s carry-on bags and it has minimal organizational tweaks, which we like—often bag manufacturers fill luggage with clever compartments that force you to pack the way the bag’s designers think you should.

On the outside, the bag is covered with a soft and durable 800D nylon shell that looks sharp, while the lower half has a polycarbonate tub designed to withstand baggage handlers. The telescoping handle clicks in securely with minimal slop and feels solid even when pushing a fully loaded bag. On top, there is zippered access to an internal pocket for gear like sunglasses or a passport. On the bottom, large rear wheels make the bag easier to drag over rough terrain, which helped us move between cabs, across streets, and gravel.

Inside, one half has bulk storage while the two zippered compartments (including the pocket with external access) on the other side. This smaller pocket helped carry socks, while the medium pocket handled shirts and swim clothing. The lager half handled nearly everything else and you can expand the bag by 2-inches with a quick pull of a zipper. Minimal organization which leads to maximum bulk storage.

After wheeling the spinner into the airport and checking it, we moved hands-free: in and out of bathrooms, shopping for snacks, and easily navigating around chairs while we ate—all of which is harder with a wheeled carry-on. Did we pay a fee to check it? Yes. Did we get on the plane without fighting for overhead space and deboard faster? Yes. Paying for a checked bag doesn’t make sense for every trip, but for families, it can save time and stress, provided the bag shows up when you do.—Sal Vaglica, Men’s Journal contributor

[$400; thule.com]

