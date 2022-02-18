Tifosi Swank XL Sunglasses GET IT

Tifosi makes a bold statement with the just-released Swank XL: Bigger is better. But they also make an even stronger assertion with the amazing price tag on these polarized shades, proving that great style is available at under $30. These sunglasses are best for general outdoor activities, like walking and hanging out at the beach. Even with the bargain price they still feature quality Grilamid TR-90 frames and reasonably crisp polycarbonate lenses. Six frame-lens combos are available.—Conor Mihel, Men’s Journal contributor

[$29.95, tifosioptics.com]

