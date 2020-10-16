Timberland Earthkeepers Polarized Sunglasses GET IT

When it comes to picking out a new set of shades, what are the most attractive qualities that you prioritize when sifting through the enedless catalogue pages of options? Obviously, style is typically at the top of the ist. Next probably comes lens construction and technology. Then, comfort and weight likely get factored in. But have you ever been swayed toward one frame over another because of your love for eco-friendly products? This was quite literally the top reason we decided to give the Timberland Earthkeepers a try—particularly the TB9195 frames.

Right out of the gate, the frames were just our style: classic boxy, square shape with a thin frame and really handsome color stripe along the temple. Next, we were thrilled to see that they are polarized, which is a deal-breaker for us living and playing at the ocean every day. But what really caught our attention was the fact that they are made with bio-based injection plastic. They are as lightweight and easy on the face as any other frames we’ve ever tested, while still being constructed to the sturdy, durable standard that you’d expect from an iconic outdoor brand like Timberland. Comfort without compromising integrity and capability… with an eco-conscious twist. Wins across the board if you ask us.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$71; amazon.com]

