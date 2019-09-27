Timbuk2 Tech Roll Top Backpack Get It

I’ll come right out and say I hate most backpacks. I want them to be sleek but not too small. I need them to hold up to being crammed to the brim; survive a monsoon; and take a beating whether, that’s being stuffed in an overhead compartment or tossed in a gym locker—without looking like a technical backpacking pack. Timbuk2’s newest roll-top backpack proved to be a dependable travel carryall. I stashed my DSLR and essentials on planes and trains while traveling across Switzerland. To my surprise, it was an absurdly comfortable pack for hiking. It distributes weight exceptionally well and has just the right amound of padding along the straps and back. It didn’t feel cumbersome or obtrusive, even while traversing a via ferrata in the mountains. I love that the main compartment has a zipper, so you can get specific items without having to dump out all the contents. A weatherproof bottom and outer means a little or a lot of dirt and water won’t do any major damage. Internal organization, a hidden water bottle pocket, and back laptop compartment mean it’s brilliant as a commuter pack, too. With the expandable top and impressive storage size, why use any other pack? — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$179; timbuk2.com]