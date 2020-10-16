Toadfish Non-Tipping Can Cooler GET IT

When it comes to finding a high-quality coozie for your beverage of choice, there certainly are an overwhelmingly large number of options on the market these days. But what makes one better than the other? They all keep your drink cold. They all are vacuum sealed and made with stainless steel, right? Well, we just discovered a drink cooler that takes it one step further with Toadfish’s Non-Tipping Can Cooler.

But what does “non-tipping” mean exactly? It means that when you set your drink down, it sticks to the surface and won’t tip over. From the top of the golf cart, to the deck of the boat, to the counter where your kids inevitably tend to knock things over, this can cooler simply stays put—until you’re ready to move yourself, of course.

Their patented Smartgrip Technology sticks to many different surfaces (think ultra-high-quality suction cup), which makes it difficult to knock or rock over, but still easy enough to grab-and-go at any time. And when it comes to keeping your drink cold, this cooler performs as good as any we’ve ever used. They come in 12-ounce regular can, 12-ounce slim can, and 16-ounce tall can.

Bonus: For every product sold, Toadfish will replant new oyster beds to help clean coastal waters.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$28; toadfishoutfitters.com]

