Todd Snyder Cashmere Hoodie Get It

Todd Snyder has gained a reputation for being a designer who understands what men are actually willing to wear in order to up their style game. He’s mastered the art of bringing basics—such as chinos, jeans, and sneakers—to the next level. Naturally, his take on an everyday hoodie is a sophisticated piece of streetwear. He elevates the tried-and-true sweatshirt by constructing it with 100% cashmere. It’s as ridiculously soft and comfortable as you’d expect. And while its $348 price tag may seem a bit steep, I’m gonna assume the quality is far superior than your usual rotation of hoodies. I’m partial to the burgundy colorway. It’s sharp and perfect for fall—not to mention it breaks up my all-black wardrobe. I plan on wearing it to dinner at my local pub, at ski resorts come winter, and lounging at home with the fam. — David Schlow, Creative Director

[$348; toddsnyder.com]