We all like to style it up sometimes, wear something with a cool look that has a good story. However, most of the time, getting ahold of a dope style accessory that no one else has means dropping much cash. That’s not the case anymore. The folks at Tomahawk Shades have created well-designed, durable shades and watches for under $100.

Tomahawk is a smaller brand doing big things. The Hogan Reserves sunglasses were designed in partnership with Chris Hogan, the two-time Super Bowl receiver who holds the Patriots’ record for post-season single-game receiving yards and more recently made the crossover to professional lacrosse. The frames are stainless steel and Mazzuchelli Acetate, the lenses are polarized UV400 impact resistant for a very cool look, but not over-the-top. More importantly, they feel fantastic on your face. The Hogan Reserves are also limited and numbered, so you’ll be the only guy at the game, festival or BBQ with these shades.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$75; tomahawkshades.com]

