Tommy Bahama Palm Coast IslandZone Polo

At this point, your household members are pretty sick of looking at you in the same two polos. These threads are made with sustainable materials created from recycled plastic bottles. It also ranks pretty high on the comfort scale thanks to its lightweight fabric, seamless knitting, and engineered body mapping for greater ventilation. For especially hot days, you’ll be grateful this polo wicks away moisture to keep you extra cool, whether on the golf course or lazing in the quarantine cabana. — Perri O. Blumberg, Contributing Editor

[$110.00; tommybahama.com]

